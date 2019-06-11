With his family surrounding him, Ralph Norbert Badry passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019, at the Mazankowski Heart Institute. He will be lovingly remembered by his family; wife of 50 years, Lorraine, 3 daughters; Charlene (Wally), Janine (Lyle), Krista (Tom) and 8 grandchildren; Kurri, Austyn, Ashley, Brandon, Jaryd, Tayler, Thomas and Tanner. Ralph is survived by his 4 brothers, 7 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father-in-law Andre, parents; Norbert and Mary, brother-in-law Sylvester and 2 brothers, Jack and Paul. Prayer Service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 7 p.m. and a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Barrhead. Burial to follow at St. Anne's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ralph's name to the Mazankowski Heart Institute or the Barrhead Royal Canadian Legion.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on June 11, 2019