It's with great sadness, we announce the passing of our Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa on April 27, 2019, at the Keir Care Centre in Barrhead. He is survived by 3 daughters; Barb Young (Norm), Brenda Johnson (Herb) and Patti Grant (Maury); 5 grandchildren; Stacy Warehime (Ryan), Stephen Johnson (Dacie), Joel Johnson, Kalie Knopp (Adam) and Tanner Grant; 3 great-grandchildren; Nixon, Perry and Lucas; 5 siblings; Margaret, Claus (Jean), Helen, Fred (Evelyn) and Dorothy (Merle), many nieces and nephews and special long-time friend Elsie. Dad is predeceased by his Dad Joseph, Mom Margarete, brother, Herb, sister-in-law Camille, brothers-in-law, John, Joe and Stanley. Dad was born at home in Fort Pitt, Saskatchewan the 6th child to Joseph and Margarete. He became a plumber in his early years after moving to Edmonton but this wasn't for him, so he followed his passion for farming. For many years he mixed farmed in Tiger Lily. Dad enjoyed gymkhana, curling, playing ball and dancing. Dad was his happiest when his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were around as he was proud of their accomplishments and supported their interests. There was always a special place for friends and family. The family would like to thank all the Staff at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Barrhead Hospital and the Keir Care Centre for their compassionate care given over the last few months. There will be a Celebration of Ralph's life that will be held at a later date in Fort Pitt, Saskatchewan.

Published in The Barrhead Leader on May 7, 2019

