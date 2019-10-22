With sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Ray. He fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's and Dementia for the past decade. Ray leaves to mourn his loss, his wife, Judy; their 3 children; Dean (Jennifer), Nicole (Shaun) and Jolene; 7 grandchildren; Brendan Orr, Brooklyn Orr, Addison Orr, Maci Reschke, Kemper Reschke, Carson Lefebvre, and Jocelyn Lefebvre. Ray also leaves behind his siblings; Charmaine, Dianne (Lyle), Phil (Cheryl), Dennis, Norman (Connie) and Art. He was predeceased by his parents, Sally and Florian Lefebvre, his 2 sisters; Annette Pederson and Theresa Shabada. His passing is also mourned by numerous in-laws, relatives, and friends. A Funeral Mass celebrating Ray's life was held Friday, October 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Barrhead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barrhead Elementary School Advisory Association to help with the building of a new playground at the school.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Oct. 22, 2019