Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Richard "Rick" Anderson on May 29, 2019, at the age of 63 years. Rick will be forever missed by his wife of 35 years, Kim; son, Glen; sister, Karen (Malcolm) Hall; nephew, Michael; niece, Jennifer (Jesse) and his grandnieces; Morgan and Rowan and countless friends. Rick is predeceased by his parents, Jim and Eileen and brother, Jimmy. Rick was a devoted pharmacist at the Barrhead Healthcare Centre and lived for the lake lot and his numerous hobbies. Above all, he was a loving husband, dedicated father and caring friend to all he knew. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Royal Alexandra Hospital's Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for the excellent care Rick received throughout his final days. As per Rick's wishes, a memorial service will not be held. If anyone wishes to donate to a cause in Rick's memory, donations can be made to the Barrhead Healthcare Centre Equipment Fund or to the charity of one's choice.

