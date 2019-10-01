Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dick September 24, 2019 at the age of 81 years. He was born near Glenevis, AB at Corner Lake on February 1, 1938. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte; his son, Rick; his daughters; Pat (Bobby) and Holly; granddaughter, Naomi and his great-grandchildren; Heaven and Eli. Dick will be missed by his mother, Susie Crozier, brother-in-law, David Phillips; his sisters; Colleen (Bill) Kimak and Deanna (Alastair) Elliot; his faithful companions, Bunky and Kitty and numerous other relatives, neighbors and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Edward Richard (Ted) Crozier; his older sister, Louise Phillips and his great-nephew, Ryan Phillips. As Dick wished, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Oct. 1, 2019