On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Robert (Bob) Eckert of Barrhead was called to his heavenly home. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Violet; daughters; Cheryl (Bob) and Darlene (Kevin) as well as other family and friends. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Adolph and Olga Eckert. Funeral Service will be held at the Barrhead Alliance Church on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Trevor Crowe officiating.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 13, 2019