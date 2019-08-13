Robert "Bob" Eckert

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Eckert.
Service Information
Rose Garden Chapel
5326-48 Street
Barrhead, AB
T7N1A1
(780)-674-4644
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Barrhead Alliance Church
Obituary

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Robert (Bob) Eckert of Barrhead was called to his heavenly home. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Violet; daughters; Cheryl (Bob) and Darlene (Kevin) as well as other family and friends. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Adolph and Olga Eckert. Funeral Service will be held at the Barrhead Alliance Church on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Trevor Crowe officiating.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Barrhead, AB   (780) 674-4644
funeral home direction icon