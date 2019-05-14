Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Franklin Sherwood. View Sign Service Information Foster's Garden Chapel & Crematorium 3220 4th St NW Calgary , AB T2M3A5 (403)-297-0888 Obituary

Robert Sherwood was born in Graminia, Alberta on January 27, 1927, and passed away in Barrhead, Alberta on May 6, 2019. In 1954 Bob and Elsie moved to the Lake Majeau area to homestead the land they are still residing on. They operated a mixed farm and it is there that they raised a family of six children. Bob worked hard in his life and also was known to play hard. Bob leaves behind his wife of 67 3/4 years, Elsie (Bucknell); his children; Bobby (Jean) Sherwood, Terry (Penny) Sherwood, Jim (Anita) Sherwood, Colleen Thompson (Vern), Janice Ridden (Dale), Cindy (Jim) Schwab; 16 grandchildren; Roy (Wendy), Tammy (Kevin), Jodi (Dave); Curtis, Matthew (Carrie), Megan (Guy), Steven S (Kourtney), Lisa (Dauson); Bridget (Mark), Dayna (Derrick); Tracey, Bradley, Steven N; Brian, Kyle (Michelle) and Sarah; 19 great grandchildren; Cody, Katie; Dustin (Sydney), Jesse, Mikayla, Amanda; Koryn, Lakyn; Caiden, Kael, Dayson, Kian; Daylan, Darrian; Michael; Waylon, Peyton; Thea, Karter and 2 great-great-grandchildren; Adaline, Jackson. Extended family, Brittany and Lia. He is survived by his sister, Frances Doane, sisters-in-law; Jean Sherwood and Irene Sherwood; brother-in-law George (Audrey) Bucknell; Danny (Audie) Bucknell and Florence Kuhl. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank (Frederick) and Margaret, brothers; Gordon Sherwood, Charlie Sherwood and brother-in-law Alfred Doane, also by his half brothers and sisters and spouses, Matthew Burn, William (Billy) Burn, Annie Michie, Margaret Foster, James Burn, George Robert "Burn" McNae. Memorial Service was held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Rich Valley Agri Plex.

