Robert "Bob" Rhyne

Obituary

Robert "Bob" Joseph Rhyne passed away on August 23, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Robert is survived by his loving family, wife of 58 years, Lois; daughters, Deb (Rod) Timm, Lori (Niels) Strangholt, Janine (Gord) Perkins, Karri (Ken) Degner; grandchildren, Curtis (Andrea), Ryan, Adam, Brie (Brad), Kyla, Chelsea, Megan (Justin), Joey, Kyle & Wyatt; 6 great-grandchildren. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Joseph & Evelyn. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Rose Garden Chapel with Rev David Pype officiating. Memorial Donations can be made in Bob's name to Charity of Choice.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
