Robert "Bob" Joseph Rhyne passed away on August 23, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Robert is survived by his loving family, wife of 58 years, Lois; daughters, Deb (Rod) Timm, Lori (Niels) Strangholt, Janine (Gord) Perkins, Karri (Ken) Degner; grandchildren, Curtis (Andrea), Ryan, Adam, Brie (Brad), Kyla, Chelsea, Megan (Justin), Joey, Kyle & Wyatt; 6 great-grandchildren. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Joseph & Evelyn. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Rose Garden Chapel with Rev David Pype officiating. Memorial Donations can be made in Bob's name to Charity of Choice.
Rose Garden Chapel 780-674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 27, 2019