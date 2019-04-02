Ron arrived at his Heavenly home on March 28, 2019, at the age of 69 years after a brief but aggressive battle with Cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Left to cherish his memory is Ron's wife Mary of 46 years and their children's families; Cara (Keith) Callihoo, Shailyn & Phillip; Charlene (Wes) Nanninga, Brooke, Carson, Jace & Faith; Craig (Lyndsey) Baron, Devin, Robyn, Kayla; Corey (June) Baron, Rosemary & Anna. Ron is survived by his mother, Luella Baron, brother Ritchie (Helen) Baron and sister Judy (Lorne) Bentz. Ron was predeceased by his father Alfred Baron and infant brother Gary. He also leaves behind many dear family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church Mellowdale on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. Donations will be gratefully accepted to the Church of the Rock Mission Program or Christ Lutheran Church building fund. The family would like to thank Dr. DeWaal and the Staff at the BHC for their care during this difficult time.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 2, 2019