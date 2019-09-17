Shirley Irene Ehl, 79, of Ft. Assiniboine passed away on September 11, 2019 with family by her side. Shirley leaves to mourn her loss, her children; Toni Ehl (Sdartha Mvuala), Peggy Ehl Swanson (Dave Swanson) and David (Arlene) Ehl; grandchildren; Nicolette Williams (Greg Szymanski), Erin Williams, Amy Swanson, Nicholas Swanson and Haley Ehl; great-grandchildren; Hunter, Hannah, Lincoln and Naomi and her brother Elmer Anderson as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Jimmy Ehl on September 1, 2016; parents, Oscar and Sadie Anderson; siblings, Esther Branden, Rudolph Anderson, Clarence Anderson, Carl Anderson, Gilbert Anderson, Donnie Anderson and Albert Anderson. The Celebration of Shirley's life will be held at the Ft. Assiniboine Legion Hall on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stollery Children's Hospital or the Cross Cancer Institute. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Sept. 17, 2019