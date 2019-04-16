Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Lillian Hennessey-Gibbons. View Sign

Mrs. Shirley Gibbons-Hennessey late of Barrhead formerly of Calgary, AB passed away on April 9, 2019, at the age of 83 years. With her family by her side, she went to be with the Lord. She is lovingly remembered by her children; Bonnie (Larry) Perkins, Darlene (Wayne) Gross, Donna (Corbin) Jackson, John (AC) Gibbons, Les Gibbons and Nancy Gibbons; step-children; Barry (Sandy) Hennessey, Derrick Hennessey, Kim (Fran) Hennessey, Robbie Hennessey, Fraser Hennessey, Terri (Gordon) Bowie and Criss Schraffrick; also many special grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and dear friends. Shirley is predeceased by her husband, John Hennessey; parents, Charles and Lily Prosser, daughter Geraldine Gibbons; grandson Tyrel Jackson; 4 sisters; Gladys Henderson, Marion Burton, Neva Johns and Eileen Lea. Memorial Service was held at the Barrhead Bethel Church Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Dave Findlay officiating, Interment to follow at a later date in Calgary. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted directly to STARS. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting

Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB 780 674-4644 Mrs. Shirley Gibbons-Hennessey late of Barrhead formerly of Calgary, AB passed away on April 9, 2019, at the age of 83 years. With her family by her side, she went to be with the Lord. She is lovingly remembered by her children; Bonnie (Larry) Perkins, Darlene (Wayne) Gross, Donna (Corbin) Jackson, John (AC) Gibbons, Les Gibbons and Nancy Gibbons; step-children; Barry (Sandy) Hennessey, Derrick Hennessey, Kim (Fran) Hennessey, Robbie Hennessey, Fraser Hennessey, Terri (Gordon) Bowie and Criss Schraffrick; also many special grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and dear friends. Shirley is predeceased by her husband, John Hennessey; parents, Charles and Lily Prosser, daughter Geraldine Gibbons; grandson Tyrel Jackson; 4 sisters; Gladys Henderson, Marion Burton, Neva Johns and Eileen Lea. Memorial Service was held at the Barrhead Bethel Church Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Dave Findlay officiating, Interment to follow at a later date in Calgary. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted directly to STARS. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB 780 674-4644 Funeral Home Rose Garden Chapel

5326-48 Street

Barrhead , AB T7N1A1

(780) 674-4644 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Barrhead Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close