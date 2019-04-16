Mrs. Shirley Gibbons-Hennessey late of Barrhead formerly of Calgary, AB passed away on April 9, 2019, at the age of 83 years. With her family by her side, she went to be with the Lord. She is lovingly remembered by her children; Bonnie (Larry) Perkins, Darlene (Wayne) Gross, Donna (Corbin) Jackson, John (AC) Gibbons, Les Gibbons and Nancy Gibbons; step-children; Barry (Sandy) Hennessey, Derrick Hennessey, Kim (Fran) Hennessey, Robbie Hennessey, Fraser Hennessey, Terri (Gordon) Bowie and Criss Schraffrick; also many special grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and dear friends. Shirley is predeceased by her husband, John Hennessey; parents, Charles and Lily Prosser, daughter Geraldine Gibbons; grandson Tyrel Jackson; 4 sisters; Gladys Henderson, Marion Burton, Neva Johns and Eileen Lea. Memorial Service was held at the Barrhead Bethel Church Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Dave Findlay officiating, Interment to follow at a later date in Calgary. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted directly to STARS. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 16, 2019