Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

The family of Stanley Sidney Willcock are deeply saddened by his passing on August 21, 2019. Stan was born at Shoal Creek on October 18, 1923 to Walter and Idena Willcock. He was the middle child, with Edward and Dave being his older siblings and Florence and Norman being his younger. In 1953 he married Mary Valorney, with whom 65 years of marriage were shared. Although moving to Barrhead in 2012, Shoal Creek was his true home. Dad enjoyed fishing and discussing any topic over a beer. He grew up on the farm and spent time swimming and fishing in the Shoal Creek, along with playing baseball with the Shoal Creek team. If you caught him in the house, he was doing crosswords, reading absolutely everything that crossed his path, and watching sports on TV. No topic caught Dad off guard and he was pleased to discuss any with you. Stan loved visits from all the family and those great-grandchildren of his gave him special joy. Stan is survived by his loving wife Mary and by his children; Pat, Brian, Wendy and Merlin also his grandchildren; Tara, Alison, Mitch, Nigel, Ellisa, Maria, Jessica, Nick, Vanessa and Marcus; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. We would like to thank the staff at the Royal Alex Hospital and the Barrhead Hospital for the attention and wonderful care given to our Dad while he was there. By Dad's wishes, there was no funeral service, but we invited anyone that wished to stop by our Open House at the family home in Barrhead Monday, August 26, 2019 after 2 p.m. and joined us in celebrating his memory.

