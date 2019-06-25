Mrs. Teresa (Terry) Francis Koshurba, of Barrhead, AB formerly of New Hazelton, BC and Ft. St. John, BC passed away this past Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 69 years. She is survived by her loving family; wife of 50 years to Edward Koshurba, her 3 children and their spouses; Jason Koshurba (and Diana Graham) of Edmonton AB; Patricia Jinks (and Sunny Jinks) of Barrhead, AB and Stephen Koshurba (and Todd Attridge) of Port Hope, Ontario. Terry left behind a legacy of 9 grandchildren who gave her purpose and love, including; Hailey Koshurba, Shealene Koshurba, Brenden Jinks, Kiera Jinks, Morgan Koshurba, Mackenzie Koshurba, Tanisha Graham, Tristan Graham and Kayden Koshurba. Teresa is also leaving behind her close ties to her sister; Linda DeRose; brother, Roy Allen DeRose and brother Wayne DeRose. Terry has been met in Heaven by her family that has gone before her including her mother, Patricia DeRose; father, Roy DeRose and brother Patrick DeRose. Teresa dedicated her life to the many other family members including many, many dear friends that live both locally and around Canada. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Barrhead, AB at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019. Officiated by father Johnny followed by a brief moment of condolence with the family after the service. The Koshurba family has requested that if you wish to make a donation, they will be collecting on behalf of St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Hazelton, BC. Tributes may be sent to www.rosegardenchapel.com
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on June 25, 2019