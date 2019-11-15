With sadness, we announce that Ted, age 76, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 1, 2019. Beloved son of Adolph and Zita Breitkreitz, he leaves behind his wife Ruth (nee Martodam), daughter Melissa, sons; Michael (Kim) and Matthew and grandson Jacob. The family would like to thank Dr. Kranz and the Staff at Barrhead Healthcare Centre for the wonderful care they provided during his stay. In accordance with Ted's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Barrhead Healthcare Centre
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Nov. 12, 2019