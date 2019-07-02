Our loving mother, Tina (Harmtien) Van der Zouwen, late of Barrhead, AB (formerly of Neerlandia, AB) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 22, 2019, at the age of 79 years. She is survived by her six sons, Herb, Nick (Michele), Ed, Neil (Tracy), Chris & Don (Jody); Grandchildren, Cyndi (Curtis), Vanessa, Nykkol, Mariah, Kyle, Haley, Cole, Rebecca, Ashley, Kaelynn (Mark), Celena, Jenna and Taylor; Great-grandchildren, Emerie, Brynlee and Klarity; 2 Brothers and 2 Sisters, Hennie Anderson, (Ron) & Amy Stewart, Bert (Muriel) Wever & Bill (Kathy) Wever; As well as numerous other family and dear friends. Tina Van der Zouwen is predeceased by her parents, Evert and Henrietta Wever; Brothers-in-law Don Pearson & Kenneth Anderson. Funeral Service was held at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019, from Neerlandia Christian Reformed Church. Donations gratefully accepted directly to the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Rose Garden Chapel 780-674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on July 2, 2019