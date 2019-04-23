Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veikko Paavali Erkki "Erik" Toivonen. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

Veikko Paavali Erkki (Erik) Toivonen went to be with his Lord on April 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ila, son Jeff and his treasured daughter-in-law, Daren. He is survived by his grandchildren; Anders (Holly); Kristian (Katie); Stefan, Katja (Nick). He is also survived by brother Mikko (Salli) and grandchildren; Ryan (Lindsay), Anthony, Robert (Juanita), Illie and Jennifer and nine great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Tyrone, father Paavo, mother Ida, brother Antti and sister Marja-Leena. Erik was born in Toijala, Finland on October 29, 1929, and came to Canada in 1951 and to the Barrhead area in 1953. He was a co-owner of the Barrhead Machine & Welding Ltd. for many years and was very active in the skiing and golfing communities in Barrhead. He served as the president of the Barrhead Golf Club and president of Misty Ridge Ski Club as well as many other board positions with both organizations. He will be greatly missed by his loving family as he remained the family patriarch until the end and was greatly admired for his courage and determination. He had struggled with a number of health issues over the last number of years and we will always treasure the care and friendship of Dr. Jeff Hankinson. We also thank Dr. Len Krantz for his compassionate care and his other physicians, Dr. Shanks and Dr. Todd. A Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Ree officiating. Internment and lunch to follow.

Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644 Veikko Paavali Erkki (Erik) Toivonen went to be with his Lord on April 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ila, son Jeff and his treasured daughter-in-law, Daren. He is survived by his grandchildren; Anders (Holly); Kristian (Katie); Stefan, Katja (Nick). He is also survived by brother Mikko (Salli) and grandchildren; Ryan (Lindsay), Anthony, Robert (Juanita), Illie and Jennifer and nine great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Tyrone, father Paavo, mother Ida, brother Antti and sister Marja-Leena. Erik was born in Toijala, Finland on October 29, 1929, and came to Canada in 1951 and to the Barrhead area in 1953. He was a co-owner of the Barrhead Machine & Welding Ltd. for many years and was very active in the skiing and golfing communities in Barrhead. He served as the president of the Barrhead Golf Club and president of Misty Ridge Ski Club as well as many other board positions with both organizations. He will be greatly missed by his loving family as he remained the family patriarch until the end and was greatly admired for his courage and determination. He had struggled with a number of health issues over the last number of years and we will always treasure the care and friendship of Dr. Jeff Hankinson. We also thank Dr. Len Krantz for his compassionate care and his other physicians, Dr. Shanks and Dr. Todd. A Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Ree officiating. Internment and lunch to follow.Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644 Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Barrhead Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close