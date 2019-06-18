Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilhelmina "Mien" van Lieshout. View Sign Service Information Foster's Garden Chapel & Crematorium 3220 4th St NW Calgary , AB T2M3A5 (403)-297-0888 Obituary

Wilhelmina (Mien) Martin van Lieshout passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born April 27, 1927 in Heeswijk, N. Brabant, Netherlands, the 6th of 13 children. She grew up on a farm and as was customary at the time, left formal school early to work for a neighboring farmer. Her determined, if not stubborn character needed more and so she joined two older sisters in the pursuit of a nursing degree. After nursing for a number of years in the Netherland, she moved to Canada in 1955, where she eventually married Hans. Mien continued to work as a nurse in Alberta and British Columbia. Years later she and Hans settled in the Tiger Lily community to farm, close to her beloved sister, Dina and brother-in-law Mark. Holidays, celebrations and social gatherings were spent together and Mien was a constant fixture in the lives of Dina, Mark and their brood of 10 children. during their time in Tiger Lily, she and Hans fostered two children. Mien later divorced and moved to Duncan, British Columbia, where she enjoyed volunteering, writing and painting. Mien returned to Barrhead to live with Dina for nine years, before moving to assisted living and then long term care. She remained stubborn in her later years, but was also witty and candid. she sought a simple, uncomplicated life, filled with quiet pleasures and of course, chocolate. Mien is survived by her sisters; Dina, Betsie and Riki (Seneka); brothers; Jo and Willy (Betsie) and sisters-in-law, Truus and Rieky. She is predeceased by sisters; Toos, Marie, Ann, Cuun and Jet; brothers, Cor and Rien; brothers-in-law, Wim, Mark, Wim, Herman, Wim, Jan. and Piet and sister-in-law, Leni. She is also survived by many, many nieces and nephews and their families. Heartfelt thanks to the Doctors and Staff of the Keir Care Centre for all their care and attention. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Barrhead, AB on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 1 p.m.

