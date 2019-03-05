In the Lord I put my trust...
It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years: Aldean, Daughters; Sharon (Andrew) Hohnstein, Donna (Les) Grams, Linda (Steve) Steward, son: Murry Penner, grandchildren: Ryan, Brendon, Joshua, Zachary, Alyssa, Chelsea and Nicholas, sisters: Irene Middleton, Velma Keck, brothers: Lawrence (Vivian) Penner, Norman (Gail) Penner, Gordon Penner. Willard was predeceased by his parents; Benjamin and Louise Penner, 2 brothers: Walter and Albert, 3 sisters: Ella, Marie and Lorraine and grandson: Gregory Murray. A memorial service will take place Monday, March 11, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Barrhead, Alberta. Donations may be made in Willard's Memory to the Stars Air Ambulance or a Charity of One's Choice. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Mar. 5, 2019