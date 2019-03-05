Willard Wilfred Penner (1934 - 2019)
It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years: Aldean, Daughters; Sharon (Andrew) Hohnstein, Donna (Les) Grams, Linda (Steve) Steward, son: Murry Penner, grandchildren: Ryan, Brendon, Joshua, Zachary, Alyssa, Chelsea and Nicholas, sisters: Irene Middleton, Velma Keck, brothers: Lawrence (Vivian) Penner, Norman (Gail) Penner, Gordon Penner. Willard was predeceased by his parents; Benjamin and Louise Penner, 2 brothers: Walter and Albert, 3 sisters: Ella, Marie and Lorraine and grandson: Gregory Murray. A memorial service will take place Monday, March 11, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Barrhead, Alberta. Donations may be made in Willard's Memory to the Stars Air Ambulance or a Charity of One's Choice. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
