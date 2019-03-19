Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Anna L. Humphrey Ed. D. . View Sign

Funeral services for Dr. Anna L. Humphrey, Ed. D. are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Victory Tabernacle with Rev. Kevin Sanders and Rev. Larry Linson officiating. Interment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.



Dr. Humphrey, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Monticello and resident of Bastrop, LA, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 48. She loved school, teaching, karaoke, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She also loved her nieces and nephews, they were the apple of her eye.



Dr. Humphrey is survived by her mother, Judy Humphrey; sisters, Jamie Humphrey and Margaret Humphrey; brothers, James Humphrey, Jr. and wife Holly, and Jason Humphrey and wife Nancy; nieces, Haley Humphrey and Emery Humphrey; nephews, Brayden Humphrey and Eli Humphrey; numerous cousins, and special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Hope Love.



She is preceded in death by her father, James W. Humphrey; uncle and aunt, Jack and Laverne Grant; and aunt, Grace Martyniuk.



Serving as pallbearers will be Will Lambert, J.J. Holyfield, Brandon Semmes, Bill Love, Coleman Stover, J.E. Wood, Clif Liner, and John Asmussen. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Eubanks, John McMillon, Larry Ainsworth, Tommy Eubanks, Phil Edwards, Darren Ragland, Dennis Ragland, Stan Liner, and Olen Haynes.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital.



Funeral services for Dr. Anna L. Humphrey, Ed. D. are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Victory Tabernacle with Rev. Kevin Sanders and Rev. Larry Linson officiating. Interment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.Dr. Humphrey, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Monticello and resident of Bastrop, LA, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 48. She loved school, teaching, karaoke, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She also loved her nieces and nephews, they were the apple of her eye.Dr. Humphrey is survived by her mother, Judy Humphrey; sisters, Jamie Humphrey and Margaret Humphrey; brothers, James Humphrey, Jr. and wife Holly, and Jason Humphrey and wife Nancy; nieces, Haley Humphrey and Emery Humphrey; nephews, Brayden Humphrey and Eli Humphrey; numerous cousins, and special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Hope Love.She is preceded in death by her father, James W. Humphrey; uncle and aunt, Jack and Laverne Grant; and aunt, Grace Martyniuk.Serving as pallbearers will be Will Lambert, J.J. Holyfield, Brandon Semmes, Bill Love, Coleman Stover, J.E. Wood, Clif Liner, and John Asmussen. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Eubanks, John McMillon, Larry Ainsworth, Tommy Eubanks, Phil Edwards, Darren Ragland, Dennis Ragland, Stan Liner, and Olen Haynes.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital. Funeral Home Golden Funeral Home - Bastrop

2016 East Madison Avenue (Highway 165 N.)

Bastrop , LA 71220

318-281-3171 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bastrop Daily Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bastrop Daily Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close