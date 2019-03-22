Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Faye Warner. View Sign

Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Faye Warner, age 72, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Tillou Baptist Church with Bro. Taylor Freeland officiating. Interment will follow in Warner Cemetery off Cooper Lake Road.



Mrs. Warner, a resident of Bastrop and a mother and homemaker, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Warner was a member of Tillou Baptist Church where she served the Lord by serving her church and making sure her family was at church, as well. She loved her family dearly and she loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.



Mrs. Warner is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gary Warner; daughters, April Guest and husband Jim, Angie Stevenson and husband Brandon; son, Layne Warner and wife Jackie; sister, Debra Hughes; brother John Harrison; grandchildren, Matthew Campbell, Allison Campbell, T.J. Guest, Ethan Warner, Madelyn Stevenson, Riley Stevenson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Warner is preceded in death by her parents, Bealie and Mildred Harrison.



Serving as pallbearers will be Doyle Roberson, Chris Johnson, Dennis Kelly, Dennis Newell, Charlie Wilson, and Charlie Coody. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry White and Fred Hogan.



The family will receive friends Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church.



