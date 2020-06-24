Home
Services
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Narooma Cemetery
Glasshouse Rocks Road
Narooma
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Narooma Golf Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda DI MAURO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda DI MAURO


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Linda DI MAURO Notice
DI MAURO, Linda Carmel 10/07/1955 - 19/06/2020, Late of Batemans Bay. Dearly loved mother of Neil and Laura, Grandmother of Darcie, and best two-legged friend of Milo and Lulu. A Private Cremation Service will take place on Friday 3rd July 2020. Relatives and friends of Linda are kindly invited to attend her Internment of ashes' and Memorial Service which will take place at Narooma Cemetery, Glasshouse Rocks Road, Narooma on Friday 18th September 2020 commencing at 1.00pm, followed by a celebration of life at Narooma Golf Club with light refreshments commencing at 2.00pm.



logo
Published in Bay Post on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -