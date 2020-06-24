|
|
DI MAURO, Linda Carmel 10/07/1955 - 19/06/2020, Late of Batemans Bay. Dearly loved mother of Neil and Laura, Grandmother of Darcie, and best two-legged friend of Milo and Lulu. A Private Cremation Service will take place on Friday 3rd July 2020. Relatives and friends of Linda are kindly invited to attend her Internment of ashes' and Memorial Service which will take place at Narooma Cemetery, Glasshouse Rocks Road, Narooma on Friday 18th September 2020 commencing at 1.00pm, followed by a celebration of life at Narooma Golf Club with light refreshments commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Bay Post on June 24, 2020