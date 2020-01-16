|
McDONAGH
Nee Stansfield
Ada On 27th December 2019, peacefully at
Roberttown Care Home, of Ravensthorpe, aged 81 years, Ada, beloved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mum of David and Alison, dear mother-in-law of Helen and cherished grandma of Isobelle and Logan David.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020 at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Flowers will be received at George Brooke's Chapel of Rest, Dewsbury or if preferred donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020