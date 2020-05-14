|
|
|
Ineson Adrian Martyn Howard On 11th May 2020, in hospital,
of White Lee, aged 80 years,
Martyn, the very much loved husband of Beryl,
loving dad of Amanda and Paul, dear father in law of Paul and Dawn, treasured grandad of
Sarah and Jake and a dear uncle
of Julie, Bev and Adrian.
Due to the present
restrictions a private family
ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Martyn may be sent to The Bexley Wing,
St James' Hospital.
Martyn will be sadly
missed by us all.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020