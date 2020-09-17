|
HARPHAM AGNES On 14th September 2020,
at Roberttown Care Home,
formerly of Batley, aged 94 years, Agnes, loving and devoted wife of the late Percy, beloved mother of David and Tony, dear mother in law of Christine, a loved grandma
and great-grandma.
Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation only will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday
25th September 2020 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers
may be made online for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020