Harpham Agnes David and family would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following their recent sad loss.

Thanks also to Doctors & Staff of Cleckheaton Group Practice, Kirkwood Hospice and Roberttown Care Home for
their support and care and to
Fr Gordon Newton for
his comforting words at
the funeral service.

Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020
