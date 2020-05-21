Home

Alan Crapp Notice
Crapp Alan
(also known as Alan Rhodes) Peacefully in hospital
on the 8th May 2020,
aged 83 years and of Hunsworth.
The beloved husband of the late Ivy and a dearly loved dad of Jamie, Jillian and Angela. Dear friend of Sandy and a valued member of Spenborough Royal British Legion.
A private family committal will
take place at Dewsbury Moor
Crematorium. A service to
celebrate Alan's life will take
place at a future date and will
be printed in this publication.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield
Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020
