Crapp Alan
(also known as Alan Rhodes) Peacefully in hospital
on the 8th May 2020,
aged 83 years and of Hunsworth.
The beloved husband of the late Ivy and a dearly loved dad of Jamie, Jillian and Angela. Dear friend of Sandy and a valued member of Spenborough Royal British Legion.
A private family committal will
take place at Dewsbury Moor
Crematorium. A service to
celebrate Alan's life will take
place at a future date and will
be printed in this publication.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield
Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020