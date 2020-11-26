|
|
|
Douglas Alan Of Houldsworth Ave, Heckmondwike.
Passed away at St James, Leeds on November 5th, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved partner of Sylvia,
Dad to Gill and Grandad to Eloise and Will. Also a dear brother to Betty and Colin,
he will be sadly missed by all.
Cortege will leave the above address at 1.45 on
Monday 14th December,
followed by cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland, at 2.15.
Family flowers only, donations welcome to Children with Cancer, contact Gateway Funeral Services 01274 891335
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020