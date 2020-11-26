Home

Alan Garnett Notice
GARNETT Alan On 23rd November 2020,
in hospital, formerly of Batley, aged 74 years, Alan a kind and much loved dad to Dominic, Catherine & John and
a loving grandad to Georgia.
He will be missed very much
and be in the hearts of
all that loved him.
Alan's Funeral Service will be held at Batley Salvation Army Hall on Friday 11th December prior to interment in Batley Cemetery. Donations in memory of Alan, for The Salvation Army Christmas Appeal can be sent direct
to the charity.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020
