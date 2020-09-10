|
Harford Alan James Died peacefully in hospital on the 29 August 2020 aged 74 years.
Alan of Scholes, Cleckheaton,
was a former branch manager of Halifax Bank across Yorkshire.
He was the beloved husband
of the late Margaret, a dearly
loved dad of David and a very
loyal friend to many.
A service for family and close friends will take place at
Scholes Parish Church on Wednesday 16 September and
will be followed by interment at Cleckheaton New Cemetery.
Family and friends wishing to
make a donation in memory of Alan may do so directly online to the British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020