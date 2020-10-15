Home

Alan Hirst

Alan Hirst Notice
HIRST On 10th October 2020,
peacefully in hospital,
of Ravensthorpe, aged 71 years,
Alan, much loved dad of Samantha, Richard, Robert, Tina and Shane,
a very dear and loved
father-in-law, grandad,
brother and uncle.
Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation only
will be held at Dewsbury
Moor Crematorium on Friday
23rd October 2020.
Donations in lieu of flowers
in memory of Alan
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd for the
benefit of the R.N.L.I. Whitby.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 15, 2020
