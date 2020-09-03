Home

TAYLOR ALAN On 29th August 2020, in hospital, of Alverthorpe and formerly of Liversedge, Alan, dearly loved husband of Brenda, also a beloved brother, brother in law and uncle.
Due to the current guidelines a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 15th September 2020.
No flowers by request,
donations in Alan's memory
may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
RIP
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020
