THORNTON Alan Stephen Peacefully, at home, after a long illness, on Wednesday 17th June, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of Christine;
loving father of Steven;
adored Granddad of Karl and Kayleigh; great Granddad of Sophia, Max, Elias,
Hugo and Marnie.
Loving son, brother,
brother in law, uncle
and friend to all.
A private cremation took place
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
For further details, contact
Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike,
tel 01924 401 143.
Published in Batley News on June 25, 2020