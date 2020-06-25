Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Alan Thornton Notice
THORNTON Alan Stephen Peacefully, at home, after a long illness, on Wednesday 17th June, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of Christine;
loving father of Steven;
adored Granddad of Karl and Kayleigh; great Granddad of Sophia, Max, Elias,
Hugo and Marnie.
Loving son, brother,
brother in law, uncle
and friend to all.
A private cremation took place
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
For further details, contact
Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike,
tel 01924 401 143.
Published in Batley News on June 25, 2020
