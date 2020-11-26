|
|
|
Garnett Alexander David On 12th November 2020, peacefully in hospital,
of Soothill, Batley, aged 67 years,
Alex, much loved husband of the late Hazel, beloved dad of Chelsea, Faye and Cassy, dear father-in-law of Chris and Spencer, treasured grandpa of Kohl, Bella, Neve, Oriana, Lucas, Keira and Olly, Godfather of Georgie, a very dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Due to the current guidelines,
a service by invitation
only will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 4th December 2020.
Prior to the funeral service friends and neighbours may pay their respects by forming a guard of honour at his residence, the hearse will leave there at 11.30am.
Flowers will be received at George Brooke's Chapel of Rest, Dewsbury or if preferred donations in lieu may be sent to George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Gate 21, (Haematology) Pinderfields Hospital and Kirkwood Hospice.
For those unable to attend the service a live webcast will be available, for the login details please contact the Funeral Directors Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020