|
|
|
Bates Alice
(nee Mortimer) On 17 November 2020,
peacefully in hospital,
after a short illness aged 96,
Alice devoted and loved wife
of the late Harry.
Dearly loved mum of Sandra, Ian and Gary, dear mum-in-law of Michael, much loved grandma of Matthew, James, Gemma & Lisa and adored great grandma of Lucy, Harriet, Henry, Lily & George and a loving sister to the late Allan.
The Funeral Service will be held at St.Saviour's Church, Brownhill on Wednesday 9th December followed by a Cremation at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020