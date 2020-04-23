|
|
|
VICKERS née Lees
Alice On 19th April 2020, at the
Priestley Care Home, Birstall
(previously of Morley)
aged 98 years, Alice,
beloved wife of the late John,
loving mother of the late John,
much loved grandma of
Claire, Hayley and Lee,
great grandma of Madison,
Morgan, Malakai, Sky, Richard,
Chantelle and Luke and
great great grandma of Theo.
A private ceremony
will be webcast from
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th May 2020 at 11.40am.
Live web stream of the funeral service can be accessed online, please contact George Brooke Ltd for details.
Donations in memory of Alice
may be forwarded to
The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020