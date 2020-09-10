Home

Allan Clegg

Notice Condolences

Allan Clegg Notice
CLEGG Allan Keith On 1st September 2020,
suddenly but peacefully at home, Dewsbury, aged 79 years, Allan, beloved husband of Frances and formerly of the late Christine, much loved dad of Karen and Mark, a very dear and loved
step-father, father-in-law, grandad and a dear friend to many.
Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation only will take place at St Thomas' Church, Batley on Wednesday 16th September 2020 at 12.15pm followed
by a private committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Allan
may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020
