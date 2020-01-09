|
Wood Allan On 22nd December 2019 of Cleckheaton, Allan aged 76 years, the much loved husband of Gillian, loving and loved dad of Martin, dear father-in-law of Deidre
and a devoted grandad of
Rosa and Michael.
He will be greatly missed and always remembered.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 17th January 2020 at 12.45 pm. Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. A box for this purpose will be available on leaving Chapel.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020