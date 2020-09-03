|
|
|
DUNFORD NEE WATE
AMY On 18th August 2020,
peacefully at her home in Thornhill,
aged 89 years, Amy,
devoted wife of the late Colin,
dearly loved mother of
Graham, Nigel and Ian,
mother in law
of Pauline and Carol,
loving grandma of Emma,
Tanya, Paula, Matt and Nick
and very much loved by
her 12 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current guidelines
a private service will be
held in the churchyard at
St Michael and
All Angels Parish Church,
Thornhill on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Amy may be sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of the
Marie Curie Nurses Fund.
Sincere thanks are extended to
Dr Thakur (Albion Mount Surgery),
District Nurses, Marie Curie Nursing Services and Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd.
Special thanks to neighbours
June and Fiona for their
love, care and friendship.
Thanks also to
Reverend John Marsh
for his comforting words
at the funeral service and to
Helen and staff of George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020