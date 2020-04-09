|
BROOK Andrew Timothy 1959 - 2020
Suddenly, on Saturday
28th March 2020, at home,
aged 60 years.
Dear husband of Karen, brother
and brother-in-law of Martyn and
Gillian, Robin and Therese, uncle of
Jonathan and Elizabeth and a dear
son of the late Mavis and Geoffrey.
Due to the present circumstances,
a private cremation will be held
on Thursday 9th April 2020, to be
followed by a memorial service
at a later date.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020