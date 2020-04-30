|
|
|
Callaghan Andrew It is with great sorrow
that we announce the sudden death of Andrew Callaghan
on April 17th, 2020.
Beloved father to Melissa and grandfather to Breña Mai.
Adored son of the
late Mary and Andrew.
Devoted brother to
Mary, Veronica, Bernadette, Catherine, Patricia, Michael and Stella and the late Shelagh.
Service will be held at
Dewsbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th May 2020 by
Father Eamon, parish priest of
St Mary's of the Angels of Batley.
Due to social distancing
measures there will be no attendance allowed.
The service will be live streamed for close family and friends.
No flowers please. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the
National Health Service via
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors of Dewsbury, this would be greatly appreciated.
Rest in peace and
God bless Andrew.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020