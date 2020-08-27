|
|
|
HUTTON ANDREW On 19th August 2020,
suddenly but peacefully,
at Spen Court, Heckmondwike,
of Birstall, aged 78 years,
Andrew, loving and
much loved husband of Jean,
proud and loving dad
of David and John,
father in law of Hazel and Sarah,
grandpa of Thomas, Lily,
Jack, Amy and Katie and
great-grandpa of Maddison,
a very dear brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Due to the current guidelines
a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 11th September 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Andrew may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit of The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 27, 2020