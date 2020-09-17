|
HUTTON ANDREW Mrs Jean Hutton and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of
The Alzheimer's Society received following the sad loss of Andrew.
Thanks also to the staff of
Spen Court for all their care and support, the staff of ward 19 Dewsbury Hospital for their care, to Mr Paul Simpson for his words of tribute at the funeral service and to Helen and staff at George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020