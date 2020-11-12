|
|
|
Major Andrew Stephen On 5th November 2020,
whilst in the safe care of
Kirkwood Hospice,
of Carlinghow, aged 52 years.
Andy, very much loved
husband of Diane,
loving and devoted dad of
Victoria, beloved son of
Ken and Wendy and a dearly
loved brother of Karen.
Remembered with love by Gemma, Sophia and
the late Matthew.
Due to the current guidelines,
a private ceremony
will be held in the chapel at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 26th November 2020 at 1pm. Those wishing to watch the webcast should contact
George Brooke Ltd.,
01924 454476.
Donations in memory of Andy may be made directly to Kirkwood Hospice in acknowledgement of the outstanding care given.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020