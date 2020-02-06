|
Rodgers Andrew Suddenly on
15th January 2020,
aged 72 years
of Liversedge and formerly
of Gomersal.
The beloved husband of Christine and a dearly loved dad of Simon and Katie. A much loved
father-in-law of Nicola and Chris. Also a devoted and much loved grandad of Finlay and Ellie.
The funeral service took place
at Batley Parish Church on Wednesday 5th February
and was followed by a private committal for the immediate
family at Park Wood Crematorium.
Christine and family wish to express their sincere appreciation to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy
including the many lovely cards
of condolence and the beautiful flowers received.
A special thank you to
Rev Martin Naylor for his visit
and most comforting words and prayers, also to everyone who attended the service and for
their generous donations made
in Andrew's memory.
Grateful thanks to Shawn
of David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton for
his caring arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020