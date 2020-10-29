|
HOWLEY (nee Smithson)
Ann On 20th October 2020, peacefully at Spen Court Nursing Home,
and formerly of Mallinson Street,
Westborough, aged 74 years,
Ann, wife of the late Terence,
much loved mum of Claire and Ben, very dear mother-in-law of
Michael and Sarah, beloved
grandma of Thomas, Joseph,
Jack, Rowan and Louis.
Due to the current guidelines,
a service by invitation only
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 6th November 2020.
Donations in memory of Ann
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd, Funeral
Directors, for the benefit of
The Make A Wish Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020