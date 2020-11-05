Home

Anne Douglas

Anne Douglas Notice
DOUGLAS Anne Mitchell Peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice
on 18th October, 2020,
of Thornhill, aged 64 years.
Anne, a loving partner to Steve,
and devoted mum to Tom and
Holly and their partners,
Alex and Andrew,
and granny to Jackson.
A much loved daughter to
Jean and the late Bobby, and to sister Wilma and brother David.
A private family service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
but donations in lieu will be
gratefully received for
Kirkwood Hospice and can be
either sent direct or c/o
Harpin's Funeral Service.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020
