|
|
|
LEATHER (nee Quinn)
Annie On 13th November 2020, peacefully at Fieldhead Court Nursing Home, formerly of Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, aged 93 years, Annie, beloved partner of the late Kenny Hodgson and formerly dear wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Ann, Graham, Tony and Margaret, a very dear and loved mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation only will take place at Our Lady & St Paulinus RC Church on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 followed by a private committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Friends of Fieldhead Court.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020