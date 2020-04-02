Home

Anthony Couch Notice
Couch Anthony Thomas
(Known as Tony) Very peacefully at home in Cleckheaton on 25th March 2020 aged 83 years.
Much missed by Wife Margaret, Daughters Lynne, Arline and Sarah, Sons-in-Law and
Sister-in-Law Arline Matchette.
Previous Head of Physics at Heckmondwike Grammar School.
A memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be held when possible at a future date.
Any enquiries please contact
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020
