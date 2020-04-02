|
Couch Anthony Thomas
(Known as Tony) Very peacefully at home in Cleckheaton on 25th March 2020 aged 83 years.
Much missed by Wife Margaret, Daughters Lynne, Arline and Sarah, Sons-in-Law and
Sister-in-Law Arline Matchette.
Previous Head of Physics at Heckmondwike Grammar School.
A memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be held when possible at a future date.
Any enquiries please contact
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020