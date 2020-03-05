|
|
|
Curley Anthony
'Tony' On 25th February 2020,
at his home in Batley,
aged 83 years, Tony,
dearly loved husband of Frances,
much loved dad of Catherine, Marie, Anthony, Elizabeth, Helen, James, Edward, Thomas and Martin, a dear father in law, loving grandad and great grandad.
Tony will be received into
St Mary of the Angels RC Church, Batley on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 6pm. Requiem Mass
will be celebrated on
Friday 13th March 2020 at 10am,
followed by interment
in Batley Cemetery.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Tony may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of the Church Roof appeal.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020