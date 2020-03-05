|
|
|
Wilson Anthony
(known as Tony) Peacefully on 24th February 2020, aged 80 years, of Cleckheaton, formerly of Hightown.
Avid follower of
Cleckheaton Cricket Club.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 10.30am.
Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however, if desired, donations would be appreciated for the
Royal British Legion,
for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020